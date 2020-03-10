|
Freddie Leon Matthews
Cleveland, MS - Funeral services for Freddie Leon Matthews, 72, of Cleveland, MS will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Moorhead Baptist Church in Moorhead, MS. He went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 8, 2020 at Allegiance Specialty Hospital in Greenville, MS. Burial will be in Moorhead Cemetery, Moorhead, MS under the direction of Boone Funeral Home, Indianola, MS.
Freddie was born on July 26,1947 to Hugh W. and Eula Matthews in Indianola, Mississippi. Freddie is survived by his wife, Kay Jones Matthews, two sons, Jeremiah Griffin Matthews (Kayla) of Memphis, Tennessee and Jonathon Hugh Matthews of Austin, Texas, three step-daughters, Amy J. Steele (Shawn) and Suzy Jones, both of Cleveland, Mississippi, and Michelle Smith of Houston, Texas, two sisters, Mary Lynn Teague of Vicksburg, Mississippi and Carolyn Hood of Greenville, Mississippi, and one brother, Thomas Matthews of Moorhead, Mississippi.
Freddie was a man of many talents; a song writer, a musician, a photographer, a private detective, and many other endeavors. He spent many years in Moorhead, Mississippi, Monroe, Louisiana, Houston, and San Angelo, Texas playing his music. He moved to San Angelo, Texas where he received his Bachelor of Arts degree from Angelo State University. His teaching career spanned thirteen years of teaching in San Angelo and later in Cleveland, Mississippi. For the past 14 years, he spent nearly every Tuesday night with the Tuesday Night Pickers in Cleveland, Mississippi doing what Freddie Matthews did the best…playing his music.
There will be a visitation from 1:00-2:00 p.m. Wednesday at the church prior to the services. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kidney Foundation of Mississippi.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020