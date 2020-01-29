|
Fredric Benjamin Jones, Jr.
San Angelo - Fredric Benjamin Jones, Jr. was born in Midland, Texas, on March 2, 1943 to Fredric Benjamin Jones, Sr. and Earlene Welch Jones. He grew up as a working cowboy and loved hunting and fishing, two sports that he enjoyed his entire life. He graduated from Midland High in 1961 and attended college in Alpine, Texas. During his college years he rode bulls and also learned to fly obtaining his pilot's license in 1962. Fred graduated from Sul Ross State University in August of 1966 with a Bachelor of Science degree and a certificate to teach secondary Science. He taught one year in Eagle Pass before moving to Ozona, Texas, where he would continue his teaching career for another 28 years. He had an art for sharing his love of Science and was honored by the Who's Who Among American's Teachers in 1996. To those who knew Fred, teaching Art would have appeared to be his calling as well. There was nothing he could not create given a simple pencil and a bit of time. During his teaching career, he was also a private pilot and became a Certified Flight Instructor. After retiring from teaching, Fred continued flying both privately and for various entities. He met Jo Karen Carpenter the two were married on May 25, 2001. This marriage not only united him with the love of his life, but also made Fred and instant grandfather to 5 little boys and 1 little girl who instantly loved him to pieces. Fred and Jo moved from their home in Ozona to Midland and then settled at Ducote Air Park in San Angelo, Texas. Here living on the runway, Fred was able to capitalize on his love of flying logging over 9000 Hours of flight time during his life. He was also a member of the EAA and the AOPA. When not flying, Fred and Jo spent many hours shooting clays. Fred would never boast, but he was a fantastic marksman loving all aspects of the game. His prized guns were well pampered and reloading the perfect shell was second nature to Fred.
He is survived by his wife Jo and her children, Jason and wife Judith, and Kara and husband Todd; 5 grandchildren, Jacob and wife Brooke, Brendan and wife Jennifer, Jared, JonTod, Joli, and JoeRex; 3 great grandchildren, Logan, Levi, and Peyton; 3 brothers-in-law, Don Ford and wife Betty, Butch Ford, and Larry and wife Cathy; and 1 sister-in-law, Cindy and husband Albert, along with several cousins. Fred is preceded in death by his parents.
Memorial service will be held at 2:00pm on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Harper Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundations at Tunnel2Towers.org
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020