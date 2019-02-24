Fredrick George Edwards Jr.



San Angelo, TX



Fredrick George Edwards Jr., 66 of San Angelo Texas passed away from this life on Saturday February 16, after a long illness.



Fred was born on November 4, 1952 to Frederick George Edwards Sr. and Elsie Lennon in Manchester, CT. Fred proudly served in the U.S. Army with several years in Berlin, Germany. It was there that he joined a band and played at many American clubs. After his discharge two of the guitar players were transferred to Good Fellow Air Force base. They called Fred and asked if he wanted to join their band... The rest is history. He married the love of his life Debbie Brown Edwards on June 13, 1981, theirs was a 38 year love story.



He is survived by his wife Debbie Edwards, his children Will Edwards, Jamey Baurelein and Dawn Foster, grandchildren Jason Edwards, Jordyn and Braxton Bauerlein, Alya and Jayleigh Foster, sister Linda Heibler, many nieces, nephews, and one great great niece.



At Fred's request there will be no funeral. Arrangements are being made to celebrate his life on March 30, 2019. A gathering of musicians, family and friends will recognize his musical talents as well his beautiful presence while on this earth. Details will be posted at a later date on Robert Massie Funeral Home website, www.robertmassie.com.



In lieu of flowers his family request, if you so choose to make memorials to the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation.



"Return To Pooh Corner" and "Boy Welcome Home" by Kenny Logins, were two of Fred's favorite songs to play and sing for family.



Online condolences may be left at www.robertmassie.com