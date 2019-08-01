|
G W Taylor
Lindale - July 7, 1932 - July 28, 2019
G W Taylor, 87, passed away Sunday, July 28 at his home in Lindale, Texas.
Graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, August 2 at Memorial Cemetery of College Station in the cemetery pavilion, 3800 Raymond Stotzer Parkway, College Station, Texas 77845.
G W was born July 7, 1932 in San Angelo the son of Bingemon and Jewel (Jennings) Taylor. G W joined the Air Force in 1951 and served during the Korean War as an aircraft mechanic. After his service, he worked for several engineering firms, including Brown & Root. During his time there, he worked with NASA and was involved with the recovery of Apollo 13. He retired in 1997 after working for 25 years for BP/Amoco Chemicals as Chief Inspector.
G W loved to fish offshore in Cabo San Lucas with his wife, Ann. His most prized catch was a 252-pound blue marlin and a 180-pound striped marlin. Another hobby G W loved was flying airplanes. He began flying at the age of 40, earned his private pilot's license and learned how to perform aerobatics. He was member of EAA (Experimental Aircraft Association) and participated in building one aircraft from scratch. His other hobbies included scuba diving, leathercraft, cooking, woodworking and landscaping.
Throughout his life, G W loved to read and study God's Word, participate in church and teach others. G W was a member of Green Acres Baptist Church in Tyler Texas and is now in the presence of the Lord, continuing to learn and probably gardening.
G W is preceded in death by his parents; sons, G W "Chip" Taylor Jr., and Clay Taylor; and a daughter, Erika Ann Wrzesinski.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Ann Taylor; sons, Keith Slaughter and wife Donna, Kyle Slaughter and wife Robyn; grandchildren, Christina Hinton and husband Brian, Kara Slaughter, Ryan Slaughter, Mikala Slaughter and Jake Slaughter; great-grandchildren, Brayden and Haylee Hinton; cousin, Velma Groves; and numerous other relatives.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road, S.W., Lilburn, GA 30047 or Rose of Texas Hospice, 1510 E Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX 75703.
Services with Memorial Funeral Chapel in College Station, Texas.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 1, 2019