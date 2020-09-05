Gabriel Perez
San Angelo - Our daddy, Gabriel Perez, age 84, entered the gates of Heaven on September 2, 2020 at his home in San Angelo surrounded by his wife and daughters.
Public viewing will be on Tuesday, September 9 from 9:00 Am until 8:00 PM at Robert Massie Funeral Home. The Rosary will be said at 6:00 PM in Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. The funeral mass will be held on Wednesday, September 10th at 10:00 AM at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Interment will be at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Those honored to serve as pallbearers are Ramiro Constancio, Anthony Constancio, Joseph Constancio, Joseph Constancio Jr., Neomiah Lopez, Pete Lopez, Eric Garza Colvin.
Both services will be livestreamed beginning five minutes prior to service time. Please go his online obituary at robertmassie.com
for livestream links. Arrangements are by Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Gabriel was born March 24. 1936 in Del Rio, Texas to his parents Alfonso and Francisca Reyes Perez.
He met the love of his life, Susana in February of 1956, it truly was love at first sight. They were married three months later. The couple cherished one another, and they would always hold hands, even when they went to bed. He was very protective of his wife and their four daughters. Gabriel was a dedicated and hard worker for over 28 years working as a meter reader for W.T.U. He provided for his family, ensuring all their needs and much more were met.
He was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church; however, one day a week the family would attend Holy Hour at St. Margaret's Catholic Church.
Gabriel was an avid sports fan. Win or lose his favorite football team was the Dallas Cowboys, his favorite basketball team was the San Antonio Spurs and favorite Baseball team was the Atlanta Braves. His love for baseball and having four daughters, led him to begin to coach the girl's youth softball and the women and co-ed teams for thirty years. With the girl's team they traveled to Huntington, Kansas and to Lafayette, Louisiana and placed 24th out of 65 teams. His team "Bustin Loose" was his first girls softball team and many nights were spent playing Round-Robin tournaments. The family would eagerly watch him coach despite the 100+ temperatures. Cindy was on every team he coached. He lived and breathed competitive softball.
Belinda was his caregiver until he needed more help, then her son, Anthony took over and became his primary caregiver for the next three years, moving into the home as to always be available. On the weekends, Joseph and his two children, Joseph Jr. and Cierra would stay over and help. On occasion Gabriel would go stay with Raquel in New Braunfels to lend a helping hand so the others could rest. Rebecca would come over each Sunday and provide lunch for everyone.
"Our hearts are broken but we are at peace knowing he is with God. We will see you again soon Daddy, this is not goodbye because you will live in our hearts forever."
Gabriel was preceded in death by his parents, his sisters Celia Mellott and Hortensia Perez and by one great grandson, Mark Andrew Constancio.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Susana S. Perez; his four daughters, Belinda Constancio and her husband Ramiro, Raquel Colvin and her husband Eric, Rebecca Lopez and her husband Pete, and Cindy Perez; his brother -in -law William Mellott Sr; his niece Patty McCourt; two nephews, John Mellott and Sammy Mellott; six grandchildren, Anthony Constancio, Joseph Constancio, Monique Talavera, Stephen Talavera, Gabriel Lopez and wife Nazareth, and Carol- Ann Macy and husband Ty; and by seven great grandchildren, Joseph Contancio Jr, Cierra Constancio, Alana Lopez, Neomiah Lopez. Gabriel Lope, Gabriella Lopez and Grayson Lopez.
The family would like to thank the Ballinger Home Health and Hospice for the care that they provided to our Daddy.
