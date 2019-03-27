|
Gail Hays
San Angelo, TX
The Lord called Gail home on Sunday, March 24, 2019 surrounded by her family.
Gail was born to Johnny and Cole Paige on June 2, 1946 in Denison, Texas. Gail grew up and went to school in Denison. After high school She went to work at Texas Instruments where she worked in electronic assembly for thirty years. Gail married Herman Stone Sr. in 1960 together they had two children Theresa and Herman. In 1994 Gail moved to Arizona where she went to work for Lockheed-Martin and then Honeywell. Gail remarried Robert "Bob" Hays in 1995. Gail moved to San Angelo four years ago and recently became a member of Grape Creek Baptist Church.
Mrs. Hays is preceded in death by her husband Robert "Bob" Hays; her parents Johnny and Cole Paige; grandchild Keith Jones; two sisters Geneva Newsom, and Clara Spaugh.
Gail is survived by two children Theresa Stevens and husband Randy, Herman Stone Jr.; sister Carlyn Carter; four grandchildren Dustin Stevens and wife Katie, Jacquelyn Resendez and husband Rene, Brent Stone, D. Stone; and five great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Shannon 5 South for all the loving care that they gave to Mrs. Hays.
In Lieu of flowers donations can be made to Concho Valley PAWS, 3142 US HWY 67 N, San Angelo, Texas 76905 or a .
A Visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, March 28, 2019. A funeral service will be held at Harper Funeral Home at 2:00 Friday, March 29. A burial will take place at a later date at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 27, 2019