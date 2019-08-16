|
Gail Iness Payne
San Angelo - Gail Iness Payne, of San Angelo, passed away August 8, 2019, at the age of 91. She was born on January 20, 1928, in Van Alstyne, TX, to parents Birdie and Ruth (Knight) Coats. Gail graduated from Cooper High School in Lubbock County, Texas, in 1945, and was one of the first females to receive a bachelor's degree in Geology from Texas Tech University. She married Bobby Darrell Payne, Sr., on February 6, 1948. Gail taught science and math in Brownfield, TX, and at Washington Junior High and Central High School in San Angelo. She was an excellent gardener and one-time president of Senisa Garden Club, an avid reader, a seamstress, quilter, and a Gold Life Master duplicate bridge player.
Gail is survived by her son, Bobby Payne, Jr. and wife, Frederikka; son, Michael Payne and wife, Carol; daughter, Marianne White and husband, Michael; and grandchild Christopher White. She is also survived by her brothers, Charles and John Coats. She is preceded in death by her husband, Bob; her parents, and her sisters Ethel Coleman, Elizabeth Perser, and Nancy Swanner.
Graveside services will be held at Fairmount Cemetery at 10:00am on Saturday, August 17. Memorial gifts may be made to Tom Green County Library, 33 West Beauregard, San Angelo, TX, 76903, designated for the purchase of large print books; the , 438 E. Houston Harte Expressway, San Angelo, TX, 76903; or the .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 16, 2019