Gary Allen Holloway
San Angelo - Gary Allen Holloway passed away on May 5, 2019. He was born on March 30, 1938 in Princeton, Kentucky to James Smith Holloway and Eliza Murphy Holloway.
Gary met and married the love of his life, Betty Levern, while stationed at Travis Air Force Base in San Francisco, California.
Gary is survived by his son, James and fiance Monica Salazar; son in law, John Etherton; grandchildren, Jamie Maleny and husband Vince, Jason Etherton and wife Brittany, Megan Holloway, Josh Etherton, Jessica Moreno and husband Jacob, James Etherton; and nine great grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his parents, James and Eliza Holloway; his wife Betty Levern (Drummond) Holloway; his brothers, William Donald Holloway and Jim Holloway; and daughter, Debra Sue Etherton.
A visitation will be held from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at the funeral home. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
Online condolences can be left online at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 8, 2019