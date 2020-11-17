Gary Cole



San Angelo - Gary Cole, 73, of San Angelo, Texas, passed on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born on April 18, 1947 in Charleston, Arkansas to Anna Mae and William Cole. Gary attended Abilene High School in Abilene, Texas and graduated in the class of 1965. He later attended the University of Houston and prior to children being born, worked at the Manned Space Craft Center (now known as the Johnson Space Center) as a data entry operator.



Later, Gary would transition to a career in insurance industry with Bankers Life and Casualty. He was an aggressive salesman and won numerous awards before being promoted to branch manager. But, Gary decided he preferred doing over managing and formed his own agency in 1976, Gary D. Cole Insurance. Gary married LeeAnne Jordan in April of 1971 and had three children.



Gary was a dedicated friend of Bill W. and was generous with his time and willing to share experiences with newcomers or anyone in need of support. He had a passion for riding his motorcycles, hiking, and being out of the city to enjoy nature. Gary always loved attending and photographing his children's sporting events. He will always be remembered for his love of "making a deal" on guns and cameras. He was an avid gun enthusiast and an amazing marksman.



But most of all he was proud of his children. Gary was interested in their careers and would talk on end about their success and victories in their fields. He was preceded in death by his parents, Anna Mae and William Cole. He is survived by his children, Stacie Cole McWilliams, Stephanie Cole Martin, and Michael Cole, and his grandchildren Cole Henry McWilliams and Tyler and Sydney Martin. Gary is survived by his brother, Darryl Smith and nephew and niece Greg Smith and Darra Miller. He is also survived by his loving dogs, Blue and Shadow.



Funeral services will be held Thursday, November 19, 2020, at 2:00pm in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel in San Angelo, Texas.



The family would like to thank his friends, Guy Bowles, Elmer Mayfield, Patricia Martinez, Jerry, Tommy, Beth, Mark, Wade, John, Chris, Glenn, Gina, Jana, Kevin and Chuck. Gary had a host of many other friends, remaining nameless, they know who they are and the impact they had on his colorful life. Additionally, the staff at Angels Care Home Health, especially Maleah Arguello, and Shannon Medical Center, their kindness and care is greatly appreciated.









