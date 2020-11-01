Gary Dziuk
San Angelo - Gary Dziuk was born April 27, 1935 to Clair and Ethel (Foster) Dziuk in Foley, Minnesota. He graduated from Foley High School in 1953 and enlisted in the US Marine Corps. When discharged as a sergeant, he married LaJean Bymers, his high school sweetheart on August 13, 1956. Gary went on to graduate from St. Cloud State College in 1959 and the couple was shortly after blessed with the births of Michelle and Peter in 1957 and 1958.
Gary taught junior high in Cloquet, Minnesota and then went on to earn a Master of Arts at the University of Duluth in 1964. Paula was next born in 1966. His education did not stop there; during paid sabbatical, Gary earned a Masters in Communication from Michigan State University in 1971. Apparently, the children did not stop either; Angela was born in 1972.
Gary and LaJean moved to Texas in 1976 where he taught at East Texas State from 1976 to 1978. Gary then moved into Federal Service where he was appointed Chief of Studies Branch at Fort Bliss, Texas in 1978. The couple retired and moved to San Angelo, Texas in 1993 where they enjoyed 27 years of residence and 62 years of marriage together. He wrote many novels and short stories based on his wide experience, inserted with wry humor and usually starring a very familiar handsome main character who wandered far and wide. Our Hero rode into the Texas sunset on October 31, 2020 for the last time leaving great examples, lessons learned and a hefty Roy Orbison collection.
