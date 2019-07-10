|
Gary Guinn
San Angelo - Gary Greg Guinn, 56, of Budapest Hungary passed away February 7, 2019 in Budapest.
A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:30pm at Harper Funeral Home Chapel.
Gary is survived by his wife, Judit Guinn, daughters; Cynthia Vedantam and Constance Guinn, parents; Tee and C.A Maedgen, and Greg and Barbara Guinn.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from July 10 to July 11, 2019