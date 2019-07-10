Services
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
3:30 PM
Harper Funeral Home Chapel
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Guinn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Guinn

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Guinn Obituary
Gary Guinn

San Angelo - Gary Greg Guinn, 56, of Budapest Hungary passed away February 7, 2019 in Budapest.

A Memorial Service has been scheduled for Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 3:30pm at Harper Funeral Home Chapel.

Gary is survived by his wife, Judit Guinn, daughters; Cynthia Vedantam and Constance Guinn, parents; Tee and C.A Maedgen, and Greg and Barbara Guinn.

Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from July 10 to July 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Harper Funeral Home
Download Now