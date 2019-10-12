|
Gary Lane Smith
San Angelo - Gary Lane Smith passed away on Friday October 11, 2019 at the age of 64 years due to his declining health problems over the last few years. He was born on March 14, 1955 in San Angelo, TX to Otho Lane & Shirley Irene Carpenter Smith.
Visitation will be held at Shaffer Funeral Home, 1939 Sherwood Way on Monday, October 14th from 9:00 am - 8:00 pm with family present from 5:00 - 7:00 pm. Graveside Services will be held at 2:00 pm on Tuesday October 15th at Lawnhaven Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
Gary was preceded in death by both his parents. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Brenda; daughters, Mistie Brant and husband Fred of McDonough, GA & Jennifer Smith of San Angelo; his two GA peaches (grand-daughters) Haley & McKenna Brant; brothers Daymon Smith & wife Beth, Roger Smith & wife Donna; and his sister Joyce Carr & husband Bob all of San Angelo. Also many nieces, nephews, cousins, Brenda's extended family, those he considered his family throughout his life & many beloved friends.
Some of his greatest joys in life were spending time at the car/go-cart/boat races, lake/camping trips, fishing days, hanging in the garage, Skype time with his deeply cherished granddaughters, his many family cats & spending time with family and friends. Gary worked in many fields during his lifetime with the last 20+ being in Heating/AC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in his honor at the .
Friends and family can share online condolences and memories at: https://shafferpioneer.com/book-of-memories/3989608/Smith-Gary/index.php
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 12 to Oct. 14, 2019