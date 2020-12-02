Gary Lee FlageGary passed on November 30, 2020 of complications from COVID-19. He was 78 years old. Born on March 8, 1942 in Waukon, IA, Gary grew up on his family's farm. After graduation, he enlisted in the US Air Force and studied Russian linguistics. While at Goodfellow AFB, Gary met Marilyn Treadwell, whom he married on March 19, 1966. Their daughter Karon was born when stationed at Elmendorf AFB in Alaska. Being honorably discharged in 1968, the family returned to San Angelo in 1970 where son Bruce was born. Gary graduated from ASU in May 1972 and worked at Nathan's Jewelers for over 20 years. After store closure, Gary purchased Southwest Spa and enjoyed 10 years of comradery with his many clients. Gary loved to travel, attend ASU games, spend time with his grandchildren, and volunteer for the San Angelo Stock Show & ASU Athletics. Gary is survived by his wife, Marilyn; daughter Karon of Arlington, VA; son Bruce & wife, Lynsey, of San Angelo; grandchildren Colton & Holland of San Angelo; sister-in-law Trudy Flage of Rapid City, SD; brother Loren Miller & wife Becky of Lansing, IA; and Marilyn's brothers John, Gary, & Donald Treadwell and their families. He joins in Heaven his parents Ralph & Stella Flage and brother Dean. Due to Covid-19, there will be no service. Gary's ashes will be scattered on his family's farm in Iowa. For the full obituary & memorial information, please visit