Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
5:30 PM - 7:00 PM
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
1:00 PM
Sierra Vista United Methodist Church
San Angelo, TX
View Map
Gary Ray Speck Obituary
Gary Ray Speck

Wall - On Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 66, Gary Ray Speck of Wall, TX, went to be with his Lord and Savior.

Visitation will be held Friday, February 28th, from 5:30-7:00pm at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29th at 1:00pm at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church in San Angelo, TX.

Gary is survived by his wife, Darlene Speck; daughter Jessica Fett and husband Phillip; son Scott and wife Victoria, all of Wall, TX; mother Geraldine (Beppo) Speck of San Angelo, TX; sisters Suzy Carroll of Cisco, TX, and Shelly Sanford and husband Todd of San Angelo, TX; mother-in-law, Oneita Gunn, of Post, TX; brother-in-law Bobby Heckaman of Post, TX; sister-in-law Melinda Gunn of Lubbock, TX, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Denny Ray Speck; grandparents Harris and Willie Mae Mohler and Fritz and Bela Speck; father-in-law Clarence Gunn; brother-in-laws Bill Carroll and Danny Gunn; and sister-in-law Nita Jo Heckaman.

Family and friends may share condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 19 to Feb. 23, 2020
