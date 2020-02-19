|
Gary Ray Speck
Wall - On Sunday, February 16, 2020 at the age of 66, Gary Ray Speck of Wall, TX, went to be with his Lord and Savior.
Visitation will be held Friday, February 28th, from 5:30-7:00pm at Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo, TX. A memorial service will be held Saturday, February 29th at 1:00pm at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church in San Angelo, TX.
Gary is survived by his wife, Darlene Speck; daughter Jessica Fett and husband Phillip; son Scott and wife Victoria, all of Wall, TX; mother Geraldine (Beppo) Speck of San Angelo, TX; sisters Suzy Carroll of Cisco, TX, and Shelly Sanford and husband Todd of San Angelo, TX; mother-in-law, Oneita Gunn, of Post, TX; brother-in-law Bobby Heckaman of Post, TX; sister-in-law Melinda Gunn of Lubbock, TX, and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his father, Denny Ray Speck; grandparents Harris and Willie Mae Mohler and Fritz and Bela Speck; father-in-law Clarence Gunn; brother-in-laws Bill Carroll and Danny Gunn; and sister-in-law Nita Jo Heckaman.
Family and friends may share condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
