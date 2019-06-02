Services
Shaffer Funeral Home
1939 Sherwood Way
San Angelo, TX 76901
(325) 224-2828
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 8:00 PM
Graveside service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
Belvedere Memorial Park
Gary Walker Obituary
Gary Walker

San Angelo - Gary Wilburn Walker ,79, passed away in his home Wednesday evening. Gary was surrounded by his family when the Lord called him home.

Visitation will be held from 9 am to 8 pm on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at the funeral home with family present from 2 pm to 4 pm. Graveside services will be held at 10 am, Monday, June 3, 2019 at Belvedere Memorial Park. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Born and raised in San Angelo, the son of Asa and Izetta Walker (McKay). He had one sister Shirley Goetz Burrell, of San Angelo.

Gary was a life long resident of San Angelo. He was a graduate of San Angelo Central High School. Gary helped his uncle, Murray McKay, build the Central swimming pool and Sarah Barnhart Theater.

After marrying the love of his life, Lucille Walker (Cox), the pair moved to Ft. Worth where Gary attended Drafting College. After 8 years in Ft. Worth, Gary moved his family back home to San Angelo.

Gary and Lucille were married for 56 years until her death in 2016. They had 3 children; Carolyn Foley, of San Angelo, Gordon Walker, of Aspermont, and Johnny and wife Sheri Walker, of San Angelo.

They had ten grandchildren, Derrick Lewis and Cathy Johnson, of Menard, Jessica Gomez and husband Tyler, of Colorado, Jeremy Walker, of Aspermont, Josh Walker, of Big Spring, Lindsay Fowler and husband Jason, of San Angelo, Heath Foley, of San Angelo, Hannah Shields and husband Bryan, of Aspermont, Heather and Echo Foley, of San Angelo, Diana Pennywitt and husband Kane, of Mansfield Ohio, and Dausen Walker, of San Angelo.

Fourteen great-grandchildren. Michael Shields, Kevin Johnson, Acelyn Fowler, Taelyn Walker, Ryland Foley, Bentley Shields, Sara Odgen, Liam Fowler, Miracle & Maylasia Foley, Jaxson Pennywitt, Aubrey Shields, Bryson Pennywitt, Gunner Shields.

He had many nieces and nephews.

If you were looking for Gary chances are, he was out in his wood shop making a new masterpiece. He loved to make things out of mesquite wood. If he wasn't in his shop, you could find him out on the water with a rod in his hand. Gary was also a huge hunter and an avid reader. He didn't meet a book he didn't like.

He will be deeply missed, but we find joy in knowing he is reunited with his loved ones. Catch a big one papa!

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 2, 2019
