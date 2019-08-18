|
|
Gary Wayne Huey
Irving - (September 29, 1944 - July 29, 2019)
Gary Wayne Huey, 74, passed away on July 29, 2019.
Gary was born in Brady, Texas to Adrian Wayne Huey and Imogen Ruth Jackson on September 29, 1944. Gary grew up in various towns around West Texas, and graduated from Lubbock Monterey in 1963. While at Monterey, Gary played shortstop for the Plainsmen baseball team. He attended Rice University, Odessa College and Texas Tech, before graduating from The University of Texas at El Paso in 1970. He was a first team collegiate All-American in baseball. Gary worked for Pepsi Cola Bottling Group until 1994.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Adrian and Imogen Huey.
Gary is survived by his children, Gray Wayne Huey, and his wife Lindsay; Gaynor Huey Senyszyn and her husband Adrian; Brothers Bill (Nada) Huey, and Dickie (Mary) Huey; and sisters Ara (Rex) Rayfield and Sara (Dale) Sumrall and numerous nephews and nieces. He was a devoted, fun and loving Grandad to Theo and Miles Senyszyn and Cole Huey. Gary's best friend, Keller Smith, was a loyal and faithful friend throughout his life.
Gary is remembered for his sense of humor, work ethic, loving heart and devotion to his family. He was also a loyal fan of the Texas Rangers. He will be sorely missed and is forever in our hearts.
Funeral Services will be held Friday, August 30 at 11:00 am at Johnson Street Church of Christ, 2200 Johnson Ave, San Angelo, TX 76904. A luncheon in the fellowship hall will follow the service.
Memorials may be given to the in his honor.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 18, 2019