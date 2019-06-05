|
|
Gary Womble Mitchell
San Angelo - Gary Womble Mitchell died Saturday, June 1, 2019 at his Robert Lee, Texas home. He was proceeded in death by his parents Maurice Wood and LaVerna Womble Mitchell, sister Marla Anderson and niece Tracy Anderson. His surviving family includes current wife Dottie Mitchell, former wife Penny Haulman and their children Melody Mitchell, Jody Ross, Heather Heinecke and Samuel Mitchell. His grown grandchildren are Albert, Thomas and Jacob Ceniceros; Melyssa, Austynn and Stormy Ross; Montana Heinecke; great-grandson Adrian Ceniceros and niece, Darla Anderson.
Gary Mitchell was a retired Texas Game Warden who will truly be missed by all who knew him (except the bad guys).
Memorial services will be held at 2:00, Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Sherwood Way Chapel located at 1939 Sherwood Way, San Angelo, Tx 76901.
Online condolences may be made at shafferpioneer.com shafferpioneer.com>
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 5, 2019