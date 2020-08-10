Gaylord Everett "G.E." Taylor, Sr.
San Angelo - GaylordTaylor, Sr.Everett "G.E."Gaylord Everett ("G. E.") Taylor, Sr., age 90, passed away on Sunday, August 9, 2020, in San Angelo. G. E. was born in Littleton, New Hampshire, on March 27, 1930, to Lucy Jane (McKean) and Everett Waldo Taylor. He graduated from Dow Academy, Franconia, NH, after joining the Armed Forces in May, 1947. He earned a B. A. degree in sociology from Angelo State University. G. E. retired in 1973 from the USAF as a Master Sergeant. He was stationed in Texas, Alabama, New York, Kansas, Missouri, Massachusetts, Labrador, Bermuda, Hawaii and Turkey, and twice at Goodfellow AFB. In 24 1/2 years of active duty, he attained the title Chaplain Services Superintendent. He served the District Probation System for Tom Green County as Adult Probation Officer, and six neighboring counties as Juvenile Probation Officer, for a total of 14 years service, retiring in 1988. Since then, he had served as Assistant Director of Christians in Action, later serving on the Board of Directors. He was a Certified Social Worker - Emeritus, a Gideon, and a lifetime member of the Air Force Sergeants Association and the DAV
. A long-time Christian, having been baptized in the First Baptist Church of Burkburnett, TX, in 1949, he was ordained as a deacon in Park Heights Baptist Church (now The Heights) in 1977. He has also served on the Missions Committee both for the church and the Concho Valley Baptist Association, and served as trustee for the church for three years. He also served in various children's and youth Sunday School classes. He was currently a member of Belmore Baptist Church and Deacon-Emeritus. He married Patricia Ann Ladner on June 27, 1953, in Cambridge, Mass. The Taylors have lived in San Angelo since 1971, having first "discovered" San Angelo in the early 1960's, when G. E. was transferred to Goodfellow AFB to serve as NCOIC for the Chaplain's Office. G.E. was preceded in death by his mother, Lucy (McKean) Aldrich, his father, Everett Taylor, and step-father, Harry Aldrich, an infant grandson, Jonathan A. Westbrook, and sister Arlene Jane Hunter. He is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Patricia A. "Pat" Taylor; 2 daughters: Rosemary Alice Graham (husband Jim McCoy) of Olathe, KS, and Beth Anne Wilkes (husband Anthony) of London, UK; and 3 sons: G. E. "Gary" Taylor, Jr. (wife Karen Kaliss) of Georgetown, TX; Steven Alexander Taylor and Andrew McKean Taylor, both of San Angelo. Eight surviving grandchildren include James Taylor Westbrook and Jeffrey A. Westbrook, Olathe, KS; Arthur L. "Jake" Graham IV, Grandview, MO; Brookes Marie Evans and Zachary A. Taylor of San Angelo, TX; Brian A. Ralston, Dallas, TX; Scott A. Ralston of Mustang, OK; and Wesley A. Evans of Lovell, OR, and twelve great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his sister, Patricia and husband James Brown of Sugar Hill, NH; his sister-in-law, Edith Hamilton of Carrollton, TX; four nieces, three nephews, and numerous cousins. Special thanks to Visiting Angels, Kindred at Home and 5 South Tower, Shannon Medical Center for their tender care of our loved one. Viewing will be held at Johnson's Funeral Home Thursday, Augiust13, 2020, with family present from 5 to 7 p.m. Funeral will be held at Belmore Baptist Church on Friday, August 14, at 11:00 a.m., with Bro. Toby Irwin officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Christians in Action and Belmore Baptist Church.