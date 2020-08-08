Genaro "Gene" Soto
Gene passed away peacefully, after a sudden illness, on Sunday morning, July 26, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Nellie and Genaro "Chico" Soto, of San Angelo, TX, his brother-in-law, Bob Lasswell, of San Angelo, TX, and his beloved brother, Tom Soto, of Austin, TX. He is survived by his daughter, Dr. Sandra K. Soto, of Tucson, AZ, and his loving wife of thirty six years, Victoria (nee Vogt) Soto of Tomball, TX, his son Daniel (Jessica) Soto, of Houston, TX, his daughter Laura (Ramon) Ramlal, of Jersey Village, TX, and his daughter Ana Soto, of Tomball, TX. He leaves his grandchildren Talia Soto, Asmara Ramlal, and Victor Genaro Soto, with many loving memories of their time spent with him on long walks, reading together, and playing in the pool. Gene is also survived by his sister Stella Soto Lasswell, of San Angelo, TX, his sister-in-law Veronica Soto, of Austin, TX, his sister Dr. Sylvia Soto and her husband Joe Hernandez, of San Angelo, TX, and his brother Roberto Soto and his wife Dr. Virginia San Miguel, of Tigard, OR. He is survived by many cousins, nieces, nephews and extended family who loved him dearly along with at least a dozen youth that called the Soto house a second home for varying amounts of time over the years. There was always room for one more in his home.
Gene was born October 9, 1946, in San Angelo, Texas, where he attended Angelo State University. He and his brother Tom entered the Air Force in 1966, and after completing basic training together, Gene attained the rank of Sergeant and was commended for his devotion to duty. He completed his Bachelor's degree at the University of Houston where he was a member of La Raza and the United Farm Workers of America. He was an advocate for justice in the death of fellow veteran Jose Campos Torres. Afterwards, Gene began graduate work at the University of Colorado.
Gene returned to Houston where he met his wife Victoria in 1980 whom he later married in 1984. He worked for TRW and Baker Hughes as an NC programmer and System Administrator for the NC Programming Department. He traveled to Venezuela, China, and Mexico to train key personnel and assist with operational procedures for new facilities with NC programming depts. Through the years he was a deacon for Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, a sports coach for the M.D. Anderson YMCA, an active member of the San Jacinto Girl Scout Council, a Scout Master for Troop #360, Skyline District and Eagle Scout advisor, a founding member of the North Lindale Civic Club, and a member of the "Afictionados "writing group. Gene had a keen mind and enjoyed many thoughtful hobbies such as drawing, writing poetry, short fiction, working Sudoku, crosswords, and reading. Two of his favorite authors were Phillip Roth and David Sedaris. He also enjoyed camping, backpacking, kayaking, swimming, golfing, and lifeguarding. Gene fancied himself an "eco-warrior" who gardened and kept bees but admitted he felt a bit guilty about taking honey from "his girls" as he called them. He was a cancer survivor and ran marathons for the benefit of others. He was a supporter of local music and the arts, and from time to time he enjoyed a quality craft beer. Throughout his life, Gene remained an advocate for those who had no voice, whether they were children, immigrants, or the elderly, for which many are thankful. He is remembered as a kind and gentle man with a generous nature, a wry sense of humor, and an infectious laugh. He will be missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.
Services are pending for immediate family at Sam Houston Memorial Funeral Home in Willis, TX. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center or a non-profit close to your heart. Online condolences may be left for Gene's family at www.shmfh.com
.