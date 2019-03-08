|
Geneva Lovelle Crawford
Ozona
Lovelle Crawford, 82, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1936 in Woodward, Texas to Ada and J.O. (Jack) Barnett. She was the oldest of three children.
She attended school in Natalia, Texas, Jal, New Mexico, and then Galveston, Texas. Lovelle met Bill while visiting a cousin who lived in Natalia.
On July 26, she married Billy West Crawford in Natalia. They raised seven children and were married 67 years.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Crawford, who died nine days before her, their son Clifford, her sister, Juanita Howell, and her parents, J.O. and Ada Barnett.
Lovelle is survived by her sons: Ricky and wife, Debbie of Camp Wood? Randy and wife, Jill, of Ozona? Danny and wife, Janie, of Lawn? Terry and wife, Molly, of Ozona? daughters: Karen Bishop and husband, Rick, of Ozona? Tressa Esparza and husband, Johnny, of Sonora? sister, Helen Carker, of Santa Fe, Tx? sixteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren.
There will be a celebration of life for both Lovelle and Bill on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Ozona Civic Center. Memorials can be made to Crockett County Helping Hands for the Elderly at Box 944, Ozona, TX 76943 or the .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 8, 2019