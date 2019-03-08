Resources
More Obituaries for Geneva Crawford
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geneva Lovelle Crawford

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geneva Lovelle Crawford Obituary
Geneva Lovelle Crawford

Ozona

Lovelle Crawford, 82, died on Wednesday, March 6, 2019. She was born on August 4, 1936 in Woodward, Texas to Ada and J.O. (Jack) Barnett. She was the oldest of three children.

She attended school in Natalia, Texas, Jal, New Mexico, and then Galveston, Texas. Lovelle met Bill while visiting a cousin who lived in Natalia.

On July 26, she married Billy West Crawford in Natalia. They raised seven children and were married 67 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Bill Crawford, who died nine days before her, their son Clifford, her sister, Juanita Howell, and her parents, J.O. and Ada Barnett.

Lovelle is survived by her sons: Ricky and wife, Debbie of Camp Wood? Randy and wife, Jill, of Ozona? Danny and wife, Janie, of Lawn? Terry and wife, Molly, of Ozona? daughters: Karen Bishop and husband, Rick, of Ozona? Tressa Esparza and husband, Johnny, of Sonora? sister, Helen Carker, of Santa Fe, Tx? sixteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great grandchildren.

There will be a celebration of life for both Lovelle and Bill on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2:00 PM at the Ozona Civic Center. Memorials can be made to Crockett County Helping Hands for the Elderly at Box 944, Ozona, TX 76943 or the .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.