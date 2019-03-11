|
Geneva Mosley Joslin
Melvin, TX
Geneva Louise Mosley Joslin, age 86, of Melvin, Texas went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ Thursday, March 7, 2019 in Crane, Texas. Geneva was born October 29, 1932 in Melvin, Texas to Milton Hugh DuBose and Lonia Mae (Henderson) DuBose. She was a 1951 Melvin High graduate where she enjoyed playing volleyball and basketball. She owned and operated a grocery store in Melvin for several years. After her husband passed away, she sold the grocery store and went to work at the post office where she was Post Mistress in Melvin for many years. She retired from the post office in 1991. She married Rex Joslin on July 15, 2000 in Odessa, Texas. She was lifelong resident of the Melvin area. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Brady most of her life. She was a long-term caregiver to her mother and a past member of the Melvin Home Extension Club. She was an avid gardener, spending lots of time with her flowers. She had a passion for birds and she always seemed to have at least one as a pet.
Funeral services for Geneva Mosley Joslin will be held 10:30am Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady with Reverend Keith Simpson officiating. Interment will follow at the Melvin Cemetery in Melvin. The family will receive friends from 6:00pm to 8:00pm Monday at Leatherwood Memorial Chapels in Brady. Friends may view Geneva's Memorial Video Tribute and/or sign the online memorial guest book at www.leatherwoodmemorialchapels.com. Pallbearers will be Jerry Caraway, Bobby Williams, George Matula, Virgil Middleton, Travis Gary and Randy Bedwell.
Geneva is survived by her loving husband Rex Joslin of Melvin, Texas; son Joel Joslin of Odessa, Texas; daughters Jaynan Morris and husband Jim of Odessa, Texas, Joylyn Ingram and husband Ward of Burns, Kansas and Jana Maxwell and husband Mark of Odessa, Texas; brother-in-law Bill Robinson of Buffalo, Texas; eleven grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband W.L. "Steve" Swensk on December 3, 1977, her second husband Reverend Luther George Mosley on March 20, 1996, brother Milton James DuBose, and sisters Lillie Mae Murray, Mary Robinson, Ruth Yarborough, Shirley Harmier and Helen Gabriel. Memorial contributions in memory of Geneva Louise Mosley Joslin may be made to the First Baptist Church, 1103 West 17th Street, Brady, Texas 76825.
