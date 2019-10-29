|
|
Genevieve (Gen) Bannert
San Angelo - Genevieve (Gen) Bannert, 89, of San Angelo, passed away on October 28, 2019. She was born in Runnels County, TX on October 20, 1930 to Julia Ernst Henkhaus and Leslie Henkhaus. Genevieve retired from Ethicon in 1990 with twenty-two years of service. Her retirement years were spent doing the things she loved. She had a passion for the outdoors and much of her time was spent in her yard. Gen came from a generation that sewed, quilted, knitted and crocheted. She created many beautiful items that will be cherished. Genevieve was preceded in death by her parents; her siblings - Elizabeth Thayer, Johnny Henkhaus and Henry Henkhaus; her children - David E Fuson, Steven L Fuson, Michael Williams, and Genevieve Pike; and her grandchildren Angela N Fuson and Julia Baker. She is survived by her son, Frank Fuson and wife Brenda; her grandchildren - David C Fuson, Kimberly D Fuson, Jon Karl Fuson, Courtney D Nabors (Adam), Jessica J Boone (Dennis), Jennifer M Harper (John), Jacqualyn S Fuson (Eric Bainer)and Chelsea Durham (Adam). She is also survived by fourteen great grandchildren and her sister Frieda Halfmann. A rosary will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. The funeral mass with be held at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 31, 2019 also at the Chapel. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019