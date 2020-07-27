1/1
Genoveva Maciel Barron
Genoveva Maciel Barron

San Angelo - Genoveva Maciel Barron, 84, passed away Sunday, July 26, 2020, at her home surrounded by her family.

Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the Rosary being prayed at 6:00 PM Wednesday, July 29, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Liturgy of the word will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, July 30, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Garden under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. Barron was born January 3, 1936, in Banco Nacional, Durango, Mexico. She married Feliciano Barron on January 20, 1952, in Banco Nacional, Durango, Mexico. He preceded her in death on December 17, 2009. Genoveva has been a resident of San Angelo since 1971. She was a member St. Mary's Catholic Church. Genoveva was a homemaker.

Survivors include three daughters, Lazara Moreno, Carolina Chavarria, and Monaly Ruiz; three sons, Eliborio Barron, Juan Barron, and Manuel Barron; a sister, Paula Noriega; six brothers, Felipe Maciel, Pedro Maciel, Jesus Maciel, Hilario Maciel, Gregorio Maciel, and Ruperto Maciel; 20 grandchildren; 46 great grandchildren; and 11 great-great grandchildren.

Salmo de David.

23 Jehová es mi pastor; nada me faltará.

2 En lugares de delicados pastos me hará descansar;

Junto a aguas de reposo me pastoreará.






Published in GoSanAngelo from Jul. 27 to Jul. 29, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
