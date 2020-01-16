|
George Bunger, Jr.
Ozona - George Bunger, Jr., 81, of Ozona, TX passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at Shannon Medical Center in San Angelo, TX.
A memorial service honoring his life and legacy will be Sunday, January 19 at 2:00 pm at Ozona United Methodist Church with burial to follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
George was born on December 6, 1938, in San Angelo, TX to George Bunger, Sr. and Louise Henderson Bunger.
He attended public schools in Ozona and graduated from Ozona High School in 1957. He married Wanda Belle Armstrong on August 30, 1957, and they moved to Austin so George could attend the University of Texas. After attending the University of Texas, George and Wanda returned to Crockett County so that he could ranch with his family. He was actively involved in the family ranching business in Crockett, Kinney, Pecos, and Val Verde Counties. A short time after moving back, George and Wanda started their family and had two children, Helen Bunger Bean and Louis Bunger.
George always had a deep love for ranching and enjoyed learning about his family's ranching heritage. Stories and ranching techniques passed down from his father George Bunger Sr., and grandfather Roy Henderson influenced his ranching style and family life. He specifically enjoyed feeding and working his Hereford cows and Rambouillet sheep. His ranching heritage and legacy continues through his children and grandchildren. George also always enjoyed the many hunting and fishing trips he shared with his many close friends and family.
George was always an active member of the community, serving on many boards and committees. He served on the Ozona National Bank Board of Directors, was a member of the board of Trustees of the Ozona Public Schools, a director of the Ozona County Club, a director of the Emerald Underground Water District, and a board member of Wool Growers Central Storage Company. He was an active member of the Ozona United Methodist Church serving on several boards and committees within the church. He was also a past board member of the Texas Sheep and Goat Raisers Association and a member of the Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association.
He is survived by his children Helen Bunger Bean and Louis Bunger and wife, Tammy; sister, June Bunger Cameron and husband, Tom; niece, Katy Cameron Oliver and husband, James; five grandchildren, Wesley Bean and wife, Lindsy, Ryan Bean and wife, Rachel, Kimber Bean Childress and husband, John Clayton, G.L. Bunger and wife, Colbey, Kristin Bunger Shanklin and husband, Ryan; thirteen great-grandchildren Skylar Lacy, Kurt Bean, Kelynn Bean, Stockton Bean, Claire Bean, Wyatt Bean, Charles Childress, Madolyn Childress, Sadie Childress, Lillian Bunger, Kate Bunger, Sloan Shanklin, and Whitt Shanklin; great-nephews, Will Oliver and Warren Oliver and special friend Nancy Forehand.
He is preceded in death by his father and mother, George Bunger, Sr. and Louise Henderson Bunger; wife, Wanda Bunger; son-in-law, David Bean; and niece, Bonnie Cameron.
Pallbearers will be Will M. Black, Murphy Black, John L. Henderson, Max Schroeder, Andy Smith Jr., Bryan Skehan, Wesley Bishop, Clay Richardson, Dan Davidson, and Steve Wilkins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Dr. Marcus Sims, Bill Black, Erby Chandler, Fred Chandler, Brock Jones, Rick Hunnicutt, Fred Van Shoubrouek, Kent Babb, Pleas Childress, Charles Childress, and the Board of Directors of Ozona National Bank.
Family requests memorials be made to the Ozona United Methodist Church or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020