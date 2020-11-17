George Chapa



George Chapa passed away Friday, November 13, 2020.



Funeral Service: 11 a.m. Saturday November 21, 2020 in Biggers Funeral Chapel.



Interment: 2 p.m. Wednesday November 25, 2020 in Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery.



Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Friday November 20, 2020 at Biggers Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully requests memorial donations to The Edge Church, Azle, TX



Online:https://www.edge4all.com/give



By Mail: The Edge Church of Azle, 1313 SE Parkway, Azle, TX 76020.



George was born in San Angelo, Texas, to Lorenzo and Clara Chapa, George was the 9th of 11 children. He graduated from Central High School in 1963, and enlisted in the NAVY soon after, where he served as an Electronics Technician. In 1968, while stationed in New Orleans, he met his true love, Cynthia Marie Schave. They married in Chicago a year later, and were blessed with three children, Raquel, Daniel, and Carmen.



In 1972, after spending time in Germany, George earned his B.B.A. from Angelo State University. He moved his family to Houston, shortly thereafter, and began his 27-year career with Southwestern Bell as a successful design engineer. In 2002, he and Cynthia retired to Azle, TX.



George is remembered by family and friends as a fun-loving, welcoming, and charismatic man who could transform any gathering into a memorable celebration. One of his biggest accomplishments was being a "PawPaw," and his grandchildren cherish the memories he created with them. There was nothing he could not fix or build including a couple two-story treehouses. His attention to detail was unparalleled. Known for his grilling skills, he would, with Cynthia by his side, frequently entertain groups of loved ones at his home, always the consummate host. Born with a green thumb, he would beam with pride, as visitors commented on the unique and pristine condition of his yard. With skilled feet, he dazzled on the dance floor. With skilled hands, he served as a self-appointed hairdresser to his wife and family gift wrapper. Driven by a natural curiosity, he loved to read, learn, and expand his awareness. He had a sharp mind for politics and world events, yet was understanding of a wide variety of viewpoints. Travel was another of his passions. He visited several foreign countries, and took many cross-country road trips, with the ever-present partner he loved.



George believed that life was meant to be lived to its fullest. Family was his focus, and that was evident in his daily example. Although his passing has left a huge void, the bond he created among the Chapa's, and others, is evidence of his inspiration. He truly was a gift to each of us.



George was preceded in death by his parents, Lorenzo and Clara Chapa; brothers, Rodolfo, Pedro and Lorenzo Chapa, Jr.; and beloved sisters Elena Chapa Balli and Idolina (Edith) Chapa Sanchez.



George is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Cynthia Chapa; their three children Raquel Chapa, Daniel Chapa and wife, Natasha, and Carmen Chapa and husband, Fernando; their seven grandchildren, Alexis, Taylor, Isaac, Payne, Madison, Daniel and Kinsler; siblings are Olivia Chapa, John Chapa, Elizabeth Chapa Martinez (Sam Martinez), Rebecca Chapa Lopez (Manuel Lopez), and Crestina Chapa Soto (Segundo Soto); in-laws, Margie Chapa and Rudy Sanchez; 42 nieces and nephews; and 53 great nieces and nephews.









