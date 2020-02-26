|
|
George Davidson
San Angelo - George Davidson, affectionately known as Bubba, was born November 6, 1951 in San Angelo, Texas to George Arthur and Mary Evelyn Davidson and passed away February 19, 2020. He was the brother to Cynthia Davidson Gutierrez, Shannon Clanton, Harold Davidson and Julie Eikenbary. He attended Central High School and worked as a carpenter for Templeton Construction before retirement.
He met his long time love Rebecca "Becky" Jones and helped raise her two children, Sheila Lucich and Andrew Hudson. Bubba and Becky tied the knot in 2006. The family resided in Christoval, Texas.
Waiting to greet him in Heaven were his mother and father, sister Cynthia, nephew Michael Shane, in-laws Louis and Audrey Jones, and two brothers-in-law.
Left to cherish his memory is his wife, children, grandson Judge, his siblings, brother-in-law George Gutierrez, sister-in-law Brenda (John) Halbrooks and numerous nieces and nephews.
We invite family and friends to join us at 2:00pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020 at 64 North Chadbourne Street to celebrate Bubba. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 26 to Mar. 1, 2020