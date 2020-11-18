George Edward Epps, Sr.



San Angelo - George Edward Epps, Sr., 87 went home to be with the Lord on November 10, 2020. He was born September 6, 1933, in Union, South Carolina, and was the only child of George and Mary Hills Epps. Both of his parents have preceded him in death. George attended Sims High School in Union, South Carolina and graduated in 1952. It was there he discovered his love for baseball, became an accomplished 3rd baseman and was chosen to be a part of the All American, All Conference, and All State teams. Following graduation, George enlisted in the United States Air Force where he honorably served his country from February 1953 until he retired in September 1974 as Staff Sergeant (E-6). He was fascinated by geography and keenly toured the places he read about as a child: In Europe: Germany and Italy, In Africa: Libya and Tripoli, and in Asia: Japan, Vietnam, and the Philippines. After retiring from the Air Force, he worked for General Telephone until officially retiring for good in 1988. During the early part of his military career, George married his high school sweetheart and to this union was born two sons: George Edward, Jr., and Bruce Epps. George Edward, Jr., lives in Odenton, Maryland, and Bruce, who is deceased, was a resident of Sacramento, California. When his first marriage ended, George married Gwen Davis in San Angelo, Texas. This union added three children to the family: Terressa Bush, who resides in San Angelo, Texas, Anthony F. Davis III, who resides in Tampa, Florida, and Gwen Brown (Baby Gwen), who is deceased. After a long illness, his wife Gwen passed, and George married Virginia Edmond. There were no children added to this union. George was a dedicated member of Galilee Missionary Baptist Church where he served in the capacity of deacon, trustee, Sunday school teacher, and a choir member. He was an avid reader of all genres, enjoyed coaching baseball and football and was a passionate fan of the Dallas Cowboys. In addition to his lovely wife, Virginia and his children, George leaves to mourn 16 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. George was shown the most professional, loving care from the entire staff of Meadow Creek Nursing & Rehabilitation and the family is extremely grateful for their compassionate staff.









