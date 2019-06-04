Services
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
George Glenn Faircloth Obituary
George Glenn Faircloth

San Angelo - George Glenn Faircloth, 83, passed away Monday June 3, 2019 surrounded by family.

George was born in Rocky Mountain, North Carolina to Robert and Elizabeth Faircloth on October 19, 1935. He was a member of Sierra Vista Methodist Church.

George was preceded in death by his parents four sisters a brother and a daughter Lou Ann Faircloth.

Survivors include his wife Janet Faircloth, a son Edwin Faircloth of Dallas, a daughter Kimberly Davis and her husband Mark of San Angelo, five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, at Harper Funeral Home. A private Family burial will follow Wednesday in Fairmount Cemetery.

Friends and family can share online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 4, 2019
