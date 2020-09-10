George Joseph Hooper
San Angelo - George Joseph Hooper, 91, of San Angelo, TX went home to the Lord on Saturday, September 5, 2020. Visitation for family and friends was held from 4-7:00 PM on Wednesday, September 9, 2020. Funeral services were held on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at 1:30 PM in the Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Fairmount Cemetery. George was born on December 12, 1928 to Claude Franklin Hooper, Sr and Pluma Adams Hooper. He along with his siblings Claude Jr., Norma, Richard, Billie June, Robert, and John were raised in Golden Acres in Pasadena, TX. He joined the United States Air Force at the age of 19 and went on to fly jet airplanes and become a pilot instructor. His family never tired of hearing the many stories of his experiences while in the service. He retired as a Major after 20 years of service. While stationed at Williams AFB in Chandler, AZ, George took a weekend trip to Tucson, AZ where he met his future wife, Jean O'Neal Cook. George married Jean on March 30, 1959 and they had 3 children. George was a faithful member of the Church of Christ and for many years served as an elder in several different congregations of the Lord's body. He is preceded in death by his wife, Jean Cook Hooper, his parents Claude F. Hooper, Sr., and Pluma Adams Hooper, his brother Claude F Hooper Jr., and his sister Norma Hooper Davis. George is survived by his son, Carey Hooper (wife Stacey) of Kyle, TX., Marisa Perkins (husband Curtis) of San Angelo, TX, and George B. Hooper (wife Janise) of Austin, TX, and 7 grandchildren, Alyssa Hooper, Connor Hooper, Brennan Hooper (wife Savannah), Luke Perkins, Collin Perkins, Juliana Hooper, and Bergendy Hooper.