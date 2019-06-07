|
|
George Lavon Tomlinson
Angleton - Age 76, of Angleton, Texas passed away June 3, 2019.
George was born on August 25, 1942 in San Angelo, Texas, to Louie & Lillian Burk Tomlinson.
George worked for the Secret Service, DEA, Customs, as well as the DPS.
George is survived by his children, Tammy & husband CSM (RET) US Army John Burney, Tena Woodcock & husband Greg, & James Tomlinson & wife Shay; His Grandchildren, Trey Burney, Bradi Pappas, Jordan Benner, Bailie Tomlinson, Breannon Tomlinson, Jaren Woodcock, & Lily Woodcock; His Great-Grandchildren, Colton Pappas, Landon Burney, Kipton Pappas, & one on the way; and his brother Willie Tomlinson & wife Vivian, as well as numerous other family & friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Tomlinson, his parents, & brother Johnny Tomlinson.
Visitation will be at Palms Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Graveside Services will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3:00pm at Cherokee Cemetery in Cherokee Texas.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 7, 2019