Palms Funeral Home
2300 E Mulberry St
Angleton, TX 77515
(979) 849-4343
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palms Funeral Home
2300 E Mulberry St
Angleton, TX 77515
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
3:00 PM
Cherokee Cemetery
Cherokee, TX
George Lavon Tomlinson Obituary
George Lavon Tomlinson

Angleton - Age 76, of Angleton, Texas passed away June 3, 2019.

George was born on August 25, 1942 in San Angelo, Texas, to Louie & Lillian Burk Tomlinson.

George worked for the Secret Service, DEA, Customs, as well as the DPS.

George is survived by his children, Tammy & husband CSM (RET) US Army John Burney, Tena Woodcock & husband Greg, & James Tomlinson & wife Shay; His Grandchildren, Trey Burney, Bradi Pappas, Jordan Benner, Bailie Tomlinson, Breannon Tomlinson, Jaren Woodcock, & Lily Woodcock; His Great-Grandchildren, Colton Pappas, Landon Burney, Kipton Pappas, & one on the way; and his brother Willie Tomlinson & wife Vivian, as well as numerous other family & friends.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda Tomlinson, his parents, & brother Johnny Tomlinson.

Visitation will be at Palms Funeral Home on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 5:00pm to 7:00pm. Graveside Services will be Friday, June 7, 2019 at 3:00pm at Cherokee Cemetery in Cherokee Texas.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com

Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 7, 2019
