Micah, The Reids are so sorry for your loss of your Grandfather.
Joe, Cheryl, James, Amanda, Addy, Jackson Reid
George Samuel Jones
San Angelo - Our beloved George Samuel Jones passed into heaven on June 12, 2020. He was 88 years old. He died from complications of Parkinson's.
He was born on June 20, 1931 in Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania to George Jones and Elizabeth Claus Jones. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sisters, Peggy Segal and Renee Nash.
He is survived by his wife of sixty-seven years, Ivy Harris Jones and his three children, Susan Harrison Delano (Dan), Patti Jones (Johnny Gnemi), and Doug Jones (Stacy). He has four grandchildren, Jeremy Harrison (Miranda), Micah Harrison (Danielle), Kristin Roberts (Adam), Ethan Jones and five great grandchildren, Gage Harrison, Hagen Harrison, Blythe Harrison, Sterling Harrison, and Niles Roberts. He is also survived by his sister Gloria Davis and many nieces and nephews that he loved dearly as well as numerous cherished friends.
He served in the United States Air Force and followed his service with a twenty-nine-year career as an Air Traffic Controller. He and Ivy owned and operated Four Seasons Dry Cleaners in Longview, Texas for nine years.
He was an avid golfer and he and his wife Ivy enjoyed numerous golf excursions over the years.
George enjoyed life whether at home, work, or traveling but his favorite times were with his family. He adored his wife and took great pleasures in sharing adventures with his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. He showed us all as much of the world as he could.
George was an Elder in the Presbyterian Church.
A memorial service will be held on Wednesday June 17, 2020 at 10:30am at St Mark Presbyterian Church 2506 Johnson Street in San Angelo, TX. Arrangements directed by Harper Funeral Home in San Angelo.
Special thanks to Dr. Christopher Peterson and Interim Hospice.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book

Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 14 to Jun. 16, 2020.