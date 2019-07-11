|
George Socha
San Angelo - George was born February 20th, 1923 to Fred and Julia Socha in Lavaca County Texas. He was raised in Farivew, Texas (Tom Green County) and attended Fairview High school. From 1941 to 1943 George worked in production on B-24 cowlings for Consolidated Aircraft in San Diego. In 1943 He entered the US Army and served with the 398th Combat Engineers Regiment from 1943 to 1946. George was stationed in England and France. After the War, he returned to Texas working as a truck driver for Angelo Truck and Tractor and as an electrician for Laddie's Electric. In 1964 George became a full time Dairy Farmer and retired in 1980. George remained a farmer in cattle, cotton, and wheat. He really enjoyed farming and loved animals. He loved to tell stories and jokes. He had many friends and will be missed. George was preceded in death by his infant son Joe and wife Margie.
George is survived by son Neal Socha of Fort Worth TX, daughter Margie Jane Autry of Las Vegas NV, and step grandson Daniel Autrey of Fayetteville NC.
Visitation will be from 6-8 PM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 AM, Friday, July 12, 2019 at the Sacred Heart Cathedral with an entombment to follow at the Calvary Catholic Cemetery Mausoleum. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 11, 2019