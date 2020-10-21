1/
George Victor Aguirre
George Victor Aguirre

San Angelo - George V. Aguirre passed away on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas. George was born on April 27, 1957, in San Angelo, Texas to Trinidad and Consuelo Aguirre. He attended San Angelo schools and graduated from Lake View High School in 1975. George retired after a long career with the City of San Angelo.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Trinidad and Consuelo Aguirre. He is survived by his brothers, Ernest (Gracie) Aguirre, Trinidad (Marie) Aguirre, Jr., Hector (Kim) Aguirre and Richard (Audrey) Aguirre. He is also survived by numerous nephews and nieces that he treasured dearly.

George never met a stranger; he loved the outdoors and his precious dog, Pooter. He was a proud member of the Knights of Columbus Chapter of St. Mary's Church. He lived by a simple code; work hard, love your family and above all honor God.

A rosary will be held on October 26, 2020, at 7 p.m. in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel, followed by a mass on October 27, 2020 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Church. Family and friends may leave condolences at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 21 to Oct. 25, 2020.
