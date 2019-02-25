|
|
George "Mike" Walter
San Angelo, TX
Born 12/30/1943
Died 2/23/2019
The next to the last day of December 1943 was a special day in the Walter family when Felix and Mildred introduced to the world their youngest of two children, baby Mike Walter. His older sister, Gloria, was his best friend throughout his life. Mike was an outgoing child, who never knew a stranger. This skill served him well throughout his life time. He was born in Dallas, TX. The young family moved around a good bit. Mike excelled in football as a teenager at Deer Park High School near Houston TX. At the age of 18, Mike went off to serve the country, honorably, early in the Vietnam War. When he returned home, he took a bus driver job in San Antonio, where he met the love of his life, Nancy Whisenhunt, who was teaching school at Friends Special School. After a whirlwind courtship, the two were wed in San Antonio on 8/17/1967. One short year later they started, a family with the arrival of little Mike. Eventually, having three more children - Merle, Nancy and Mark. Mike devoted the early years of his married life making sure his young wife and children had everything he could provide. Mike always enjoyed his time in the oilfield and the lifelong friends he made there. Later in life, he took on work doing upholstery in a small shop he had purchased, worked as a truck driver and then dabbled in many different endeavors that interested him. These projects included machine work, hot rod cars, gun smithing, gardening and other various outdoor activities. Mike was always a very outgoing and active person. Eventually Mike's diabetes started taking a toll on his body, but he was always upbeat and positive about it until the end. His proudest achievement was his relationship with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He spoke to people in his last days of finally being able to go Home. He is joyfully walking the streets of gold singing Amazing Grace!! Mike is preceded in death by his grandparents George Joe & Minnie Walter of Wall TX, John and Alice Erwin of Pearland TX, parents, Felix and Mildred Walter, his sister and best friend Gloria Walter, granddaughter Angelique Walter and great granddaughter Ainsley Shott. He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years Nancy Walter and a multitude of loving family including his children: Mike and Tandy Walter of San Angelo, TX; Merle and Amanda "Mandy" Walter of San Angelo, TX; Nancy Walter Long of San Angelo, TX; Mark Walter of Midland, TX; grandchildren: Justin and Cali Laurenzana of San Angelo, TX; Dylan Walter of San Angelo, TX; Michael and Shelbi Bennett of Big Spring, TX; Dylon and Allison Adames of Big Lake, TX; Justin and Maici Chipman of San Angelo, Tx; Shane and Sabrina Walter of San Angelo, TX; Cameron Walter of San Angelo, TX; Blake and Tamara Lynch of Garland, TX; Kiri Long of San Angelo, TX; Sebastian Walter of Midland, TX; great grandchildren: Logan and Brayli Laurenzana, Harper and Hadley Bennett, Carsyn McGuffin and Reagan Adames, Blakely and Cooper Chipman, Presley and Levicy Walter, Aliyah Walter, Baylei Del Bosque, McKinlei Lynch and Taelyn Long. Mike adored his family. The Family would like to express their deepest appreciation to Dr. Harvey and the entire 4th floor staff at Shannon hospital for their help in this difficult time. The Family requests that in lieu of flowers that a donation in any amount be made to either Davita Dialysis of San Angelo or Kindred Hospice of San Angelo. Memorial services will be held at 2:00p.m., Friday, March 1, 2019 at Shaffer Funeral Home's Pioneer Chapel. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/Grape Creek.
Online condolences can be made at shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 25 to Feb. 27, 2019