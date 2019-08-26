|
George Wesley Ricks
San Angelo - The very best Daddys in life are promoted throughout their years to PawPaws and Granddaddys and eventually to a guardian angel. George Wesley Ricks, 97, was promoted to his guardian angel status Saturday, August 24, 2019, in San Angelo. "Mr. Ricks","Daddy", "PawPaw", "Uncle George", "Uncle Buddy" began blessing the lives of others starting with his birth to Robert and Dolly Ricks on August 9, 1922 in Abbott, Arkansas.
George will be available for viewing from 9:00 AM to 8:00 PM, with visitation with the family from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Tuesday, August 27, 2019, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Graveside services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, August 28, 2019, at Santa Anna Cemetery with Mr. Carl Smith, officiating. Military honors will be afforded by the Fort Hood Honor Guard. Arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Known for his kind spirit, big heart, infectious sense of humor and personality, George never met a stranger, always going above and beyond to lend a hand, encourage or console. His sweet inspiring spirit blessed the lives of so many. He was a man you could count on to make you feel better. George was a great listener, tremendous storyteller and best friend.
George was a patriot, serving and defending the United States during WWII. He walked miles with his brothers in battle after sailing across the ocean to defend our nation in Germany. His Army Company was one of the first troops that liberated Dachau Concentration Camp. George married Mary Jo Autrey on October 8, 1947 in Kermit. She preceded him in death on December 18, 1995. After moving to San Angelo he became very involved in the San Angelo community. He was a member of the San Angelo Police Department Academy Board, Lake View ISD School Board, a founding member and first president of the North Angelo Lions Club, a deacon of the Lake View Baptist church and Edmund Blvd. Baptist Church. George was a mechanic by trade and a longtime business owner of Ricks Phillips 66, retiring in 1985. George was an avid Lake View sports fan, still holding a pass to all Lake View sporting events. He enjoyed following the Chiefs, but his greatest love was watching his daughters play basketball for the Maidens. George and Mary Jo were enthusiastic bowlers and they enjoyed that sport together for many, many years. He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Lee Ricks; two sisters, Nina Ricks and Lina Tonne; and his second wife of 20 years, Billie Ricks.
Survivors include six daughters, Glenda Cline of Hewitt, Kathy Savage and husband Paul of Baytown, Rita Smetana and husband Ronnie of San Angelo, Connie White and husband David of Dublin, Theresa Lambert of Canyon Lake, Sharon Waldrop and husband Tuffy of San Angelo; and his step-daughter, Carla Wristen of Dallas; George had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces and nephews. George loved his family very, very much, especially all of the "little ones" as he used to call them.
The family would like to express their deepest thanks to the staff of Baptist Memorial Highrise and Hospice of San Angelo for the love and care.
