Georgene Calibani
San Angelo - Georgene Calibani, 84, passed away peacefully Wednesday, July 17th, 2019. She was born in Garden City, Kansas, November 11, 1934, and was an only child to Cora Stormont and George Hawes. Georgene graduated from Garden City High School in 1952, Stephens College in Columbia, Missouri in 1954 before receiving her degree in Fashion Marketing from the University of Missouri in 1956. Her love of fashion drove her to pursue a career in fashion. She was assistant sportswear buyer for The Clothesline in Wichita, Kansas, wardrobe consultant at the downtown Neiman Marcus store in Dallas, and store manager and buyer for The Turner Collection in San Angelo, Texas. Her love of community volunteering, art, and music lead her to many years of work with the Wichita PTA, Wichita Art Museum, and the San Angelo Symphony in which she ultimately become President of the San Angelo Symphony Guild Board. She also enjoyed traveling, visiting with friends and family, and watching sporting events. Georgene met the love of her life, Joseph Calibani in Oklahoma City and was married August 24, 1957 and spent the next 62 years together. Georgene is survived by her husband Joe, daughters Vicki Phillips and Lisa Calibani Lowry, and her two grandchildren Matthew Phillips and Madeline Phillips. Memorial gifts can be made to the , 438 East Houston Harte Expressway, San Angelo, Texas 76903 and the San Angelo Symphony, 72 West College Avenue, San Angelo, Texas 76903.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 3, 2019