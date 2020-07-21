Georgia Helen Prickett Pope
San Angelo - Georgia Helen Prickett Pope died Monday, July 20, 2020 and was 88 at death. She was born January 13, 1932 on a farm near Watonga, Oklahoma to Arnold Julius Prickett and Fern Neal Prickett. They lived in Watonga, Oklahoma and moved to Canton, Oklahoma in 1936 where she lived, attended school and graduated from Canton High School in 1950. She attended Oklahoma State where she fell in love. She married the love of her life, Leland D. Pope June 1, 1952. They had two daughters, Christy Lee and Julie Beth.
They Lived in Georgia and Louisiana and Oklahoma. Leland returned from Korea in 1954. They moved to Gallup, New Mexico and lived there for 35 years. While in Gallup she taught school, was a licensed insurance agent and had retail clothing stores. During this time Helen became a Genealogist and published six books.
She was active in the community: She is a qualified Bridal consultant, Certified Residential Property Appraiser, Past Matron Order of Eastern Star, Past Mother Advisor for Rainbow Girls, Past President of Gallup Soroptimist Club, Past Republican County Chairman of McKinley Co., Past Education Chairman Jacksonville, FL Genealogical Society. Helen was Registrar for 4 years of the Orlando Chapter Of National Society of Daughter of the American Revolution, Past President of Christian Temple Chapter of Colonial Dames XVII Century, also served 4 years as State Registrar for the United States Daughter of 1812, She is also as member of Barons and Dames of the Magna Charta and Sons and Daughters of Pilgrims. In 1962 was listed in the Who's Who in the Southwest and Who's Who in American Politics.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Leland, sister, Barbara Long, and nephew, Alan Long.
Helen is survived daughters, Christy Butler of Gallup, NM and Julie Mills of Winter Garden FL, granddaughter, Brandy and husband Bryan Hawkins, San Angelo, TX, grandson, Neal Butler, Gallup NM and her beloved great-granddaughter, Hailey Hawkins, San Angelo, TX. And many other relatives.
