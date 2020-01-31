|
|
Georgiane Garcia
San Angelo - Georgiane was born May 6, 1980 to Gloria "GiGi" Gomez Montelongo and George Garcia Sr., both of San Angelo, Texas.
Born and raised in San Angelo, Texas, as a child, Georgiane loved riding and fixing bikes and being with her friends and family.
Georgiane attended Central High School where she was a member of the ROTC and later joined Job Corp where she traveled to New Mexico and built many trades.
Georgiane met Barbara in 2004, dating her for 13 years before marrying her in 2017. Moving to Dallas in 2011, Georgiane continued to blossom in all areas of life. Georgiane was spontaneous, funny, and cared about the needs of others over the needs of herself. Georgiane never met a stranger.
Georgiane was gifted with amazing artistic talent. She enjoyed wood work and had an intuition for creating one of a kind pieces of work for family and friends. Georgiane was a young entrepreneur working on her startup company label Black Tree Branded. Georgiane was an active member of the DFW & Lone Star Camaro car club, an animal advocate who fostered pets. She was also a member of the ASPCA. As a healthcare professional, she took pride in caring for her patients and helping those in need through local donations and donations abroad like disaster relief for the fires in Australia.
Georgiane loved the outdoors, taking her beloved rottweiler roulette to the park, unpredictable spontaneous road trips with her wife, friends and family, listening to country music blasting out of the speakers, working on her Camaro and taking cruises with the car clubs.
Georgiane is survived by her wife, Barbara; her mother, Gloria "GiGi" Gomez Montelongo; father, George Garcia Sr.; sister, Ariane Garcia; brothers, George and Adrian Garcia; grandfather, Felipe Montelongo; her in-laws; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews; a great niece and soon to be great nephew.
Celebration of Life will be held at Nachos Cantina, 2502 W. Loop 306, San Angelo, Texas on Feb. 1, 2020 from 11:30 AM - 3 PM.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020