Georgie "Polly" Bourgoyne
San Angelo - Georgie "Polly" Bourgoyne, age 92, passed away peacefully, with family by her side, at home, on May 8th, 2020. A west Texas woman, she resided in San Angelo most of her life.
Polly appreciated hard work and was never content to sit still. She had a long career in the banking/finance profession and retired from GTE in the mid-1990's. She occupied her time after retirement by volunteering at Crime Stoppers and as a runner for All American Chevrolet. She found a second career in her 70's assisting residents at Rio Concho Terrace. She enjoyed helping the "older" people, although she was older than most that she assisted. She retired from the Terrace at 90. Polly loved the residents there as well as her neighbors in the Rio Concho patio homes.
She had a quick sense of humor, an enviable shoe collection and a desire to make the world more beautiful through the art of home decorating.
In November 2018, Polly moved in with her daughter in Waxahachie, Texas. She made new friends easily, spending several times a week at the senior center. Her favorite part of the week was spent at First Baptist Church of Waxahachie, especially visiting with her friends from Sunday school. She could also be found cheering on her great-granddaughter at basketball games and picking her up from school.
She adored her family always making sure their favorite foods were ready when they would come and visit. She is survived by her three children, Jim (Gayle) Westbrook, Nancy Westbrook and Paula (Chris) Anderson; grandchildren, JD (Calvin), Misty (Joel), Amber, Matthew (Sara) and Andrew as well as 4 precious great-grandchildren.
She is proceeded in death by her husband, Joe Bourgoyne, and the father of her children, David Westbrook.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the .
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 9 to May 13, 2020