Gerald Glynn Lackey
San Angelo - GeraldLackeyGlynnGerald Glynn Lackey went to be with the Lord on November 1, 2019, at the age of 98. after a brief illness. Gerald was born in San Angelo, Texas on December 20, 1920 and lived in West Texas his entire life. He graduated from Del Rio High School. Gerald served three years in the US Army during WWII. He fought in the Battle f the Bulge and was awarded the Bronze Star and a Purple Heart. After his service, he attended Texas A&M, receiving a BS in Civil Engineering in1947. After graduation, he moved back to San Angelo and went to work for the Texas Highway Department until his retirement in1984. He was a faithful member of First Baptist Church. There he served as a deacon, Sunday School teacher for 40 years, Royal Ambassador leader for over 30 years, and served on many church committees. He was honored as a Deacon Emeritus. He was also involved in the Community through Kiwanis. He had numerous interests including genealogy and astronomy. He was an avid reader. He took pleasure in reading fiction and non-fiction books about WWI and life in early Texas, where he was well versed in Texas history and geology. He loved the Big Bend country where he lived when he was young. He enjoyed raft trips in the canyons of the Big Bend with friends. He met Virginia Myers at First Baptist and they married in 1948. Virginia passed away in 2004. In 2006, he married Nan Nance. They were married until her death in 2013. Gerald is survived by his two children, Jimmy Lackey and wife Sheilah of Kingsland, TX and Joy Murphy and husband Blue Jay of Alpine. Two grandchildren, Jeremy Lackey and Riann of Plano, TX and Sarah Lackey of Carrollton, TX. One great granddaughter, Savannah Jane Lackey of Plano. Gerald was WWII veteran, a Fighting Texas Aggie, a leader in his church, a leader in his family, and a leader in his community. He was a kind, gentle man and a role model for many. We miss him. A visitation will be held from 5:00 - 7:00 p.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at Johnson's Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Texas Baptist Men, 5351 Catron Dr., Dallas, TX 75227. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 5 to Nov. 7, 2019