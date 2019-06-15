|
Gerald "Jerry" Hare
San Angelo - Gerald Lee Hare went to be with his Lord on Monday, June 10, 2019 at the age of 91.
Jerry, as he was known, was born to James E. and Clemmie E. Hare April 2, 1928 in McAlester, Oklahoma where his dad worked for Public Service Company of Oklahoma. Multiple career relocations found Jerry completing his public schooling in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
In 1951 he met the love of his life, Patricia "Ann" Phillips in Amarillo, Texas while stationed at Amarillo Air Base with the U.S. Air Force as an Aircraft Mechanical Instructor. After a brief courtship, Jerry and Ann married on January 12, 1952. He received his Air Force discharge in 1953 following the birth of their son, David. Daughter, Marsha arrived in 1954 as they contemplated setting down roots in Amarillo.
In 1957, the family moved to French Morocco, North Africa where Jerry served as a Department of Defense Civilian at Nouasseur Air Base prior to returning to Amarillo briefly. In 1960, they once again relocated with the government - this time to Terceira in The Portuguese Azores Islands in the mid-north Atlantic Ocean, home of Lajes Air Field.
Multiple subsequent domestic and overseas U.S. government assignments spread those early roots around the globe including Portugal, Spain, Okinawa and Saudi Arabia where they enjoyed many special friendships and wonderful travel memories together. After retiring, Jerry discovered his final career adventure serving for seven years as a flight attendant with American Airlines.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, sister Ruby Hare Webb & brother, James Earl Hare, Jr.
He is survived by two children: David Hare of Lomira, Wisconsin and Marsha Joy-Wiseman of Arlington, Texas; three grandchildren; Philip Joy of Arlington, Texas, Jonathan Hare of Lawton, Oklahoma and Kiersten Bitterwolf of Fond du Lac, Wisconsin and one great-grandchild: Connor Hare of California.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Sunday, June 16th at Johnson's Funeral Home in San Angelo.
Graveside services for Gerald Hare, of Arlington, TX, formerly of San Angelo are scheduled at 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 17th at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens in San Angelo, Pastor Chris Curran officiating, followed immediately at 11:00 a.m. by a Celebration of Life at Southland Baptist Church.
Memorials in lieu of flowers may be given to Water For All International. (P.O. Box 1213 San Angelo, TX 76902 or waterforallinternational.org)
Published in GoSanAngelo from June 15 to June 16, 2019