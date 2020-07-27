Geraldine Halfmann
San Angelo - Geraldine Ann Halfmann passed away peacefully at home on July 24, 2020 at the age of 94.
Rosary will be recited by deacon Allan Lange at 6:00 pm on Monday, July 27 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Tuesday, July 28 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church with burial following in St. Ambrose Cemetery. Pallbearers will be her nephews.
Geraldine was born June 9, 1926 in Olfen, Texas to A.T. and Magdelena Katherine Gerngross Halfmann. She graduated from Ballinger High School in 1944. On May 7, 1946, she married Alex J. Halfmann at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Olfen. After marrying, they moved to Wall and worked together to develop the land into their family farm. Geraldine and Alex enjoyed their time traveling the United States visiting friends, but were always happiest at home. They were married 58 years before Alex passed away on December 21, 2004.
After many years of being a homemaker she worked for Ethicon for almost 20 years and took great pride in her work as a union stewardess. Starting in 1946, she was an active member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and with Alex served many years as the co-chairman of the Wall Fall Festival in the 1950's and 1960's. She helped train altar boys and girls for many years. Geraldine was a lifetime member of the St. Ambrose Altar Society. She was a 75 year member of St. Catherine of Sienna Chapter of Catholic Daughters of America where she held every office including district deputy for a number of years. For many years, she and Alex were active in the VFW Post 1815, where she served as an officer for the Ladies Auxiliary. Geraldine also served as president of the St. John's Hospital Ladies Auxiliary, a group of volunteers known as the 'pink ladies'. She enjoyed taking her granddaughters with her to volunteer.
Her favorite pastime was quilting, cross-stitch, and embroidery. She made many beautiful quilts for family and friends. She made numerous donations of her work over the years to the Wall Fall Festival, Catholic missions, Pregnancy Help Center, and others.
Geraldine was preceded in death by her husband Alex, her infant daughter Judy Ann, sisters LaVerne Gully of Olfen and Bernice Wenetschlaeger and Barbara (Ducky) Frey both of Ballinger, and her brother A. T. Halfmann, Jr. of Olfen, and grandchildren Jack and Julie Burleson of Fort Stockton and great-granddaughter Hadlee Anne Holik of Wall.
She was blessed with three sons and three daughters who survive her: Phyllis and Mickey Smith of Fort Stockton; Bobby and Sharon Halfmann of Wall; Bruce Halfmann of San Angelo; Pam Stokes of Wall; Brian and Rhonda Halfmann of Wall; and Priscilla Halfmann of San Angelo.
Geraldine is also survived by her brother Alan Halfmann and wife Marilyn of Ballinger, sister-in-law Kathy Halfmann of Olfen and brother-in-law Jack Wenetschlaeger and wife Joan of San Angelo.
Her grandchildren and great grandchildren are: Helen Harris of Athens, Greece; Courtney and James Hambright and daughter Paige of Madisonville, Louisiana; Casi Halfmann of Denver, Colorado; Brianne and Duane Killam and children Addisyn, Karter, and Lexi, Shyanne and Jason Holik and children Kylee, Jaxon, and Maggie, Tyler and Laci Halfmann and sons Sutton and Stockton, Justin and Ashley Halfmann and children Colt and Ree, all of Wall; Ben, Dillon, and Zachary Zaruba of San Angelo; Frank Harris of Chicago, Illinois; Kayleen and Steve Rivera and children Kennedy and Truman of San Antonio; Dawn and Gary Clayton of Caldwell and children Julynn Clayton of Lubbock and Blair Clayton of Austin; Mike and Tammy Tyrrell of Snyder; Brock and Lindsey Tyrrell and children MJ and Joley of Van Horn; Tom Tyrrell of Snyder and children Maria, Vincent, and Anthony Tyrrell of Chicago, Illinois; Courtney and Jamie Arnold and children Harlow and Grayson of Lubbock; Taylor and Brady Chrestman of Snyder; Chelsey and Christopher Franklin and son Weston of Bulverde.
She had many nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Special thanks to Hospice of San Angelo for their service and support.
Funeral services will be held at 10am, Tuesday July 28, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way. Everybody must wear a mask.
In lieu of flowers, family requests donations be made to:
*MSGR. DROLL SCHOLARSHIP FOR CATHOLIC LAITY
C/O CATHOLIC LIFE INSURANCE
P.O. BOX 659527 SAN ANTONIO, TX. 78265-9527
*SAN ANGELO AREA FOUNDATION
221 S. IRVING ST.
SAN ANGELO, TX. 76903-6421
(HADLEE HOLIK)
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com