Gerardo R. Villeda
1954 - 2020
Gerardo R. Villeda

San Angelo - Gerardo R. Villeda, 66, of San Angelo, passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020. He was born on July 16, 1954 in Zimapan, Hidalgo, Mexico to Mauro Villeda Tavera and Tomasa Ramirez Zuniga. Gerardo was self-employed as a carpenter for 40 + years. He married Maria Teresa on May 10, 1991, he had a passion for his work. Gerardo will always be remembered for his love for the Dallas Cowboys, San Antonio Spurs, he loved tending to his yard, flowers and plants. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, his brothers Francisco Villeda, Leonardo Villeda and sister Damiana Villeda. Gerardo is survived by his wife Maria Teresa; his children Javier Villeda and Erica Tinajero; his former wife Margarita Chavez Trejo and their 4 children Roberto Villeda (Maria Soto), Silvia Villeda (Mario Labra), Clemente Villeda (Laura Galvan) and Elvia Villeda (Edgar Ramirez); brother and sisters, Antonio Villeda (Elizabeth Villeda), Vincenta Villeda (Euddio Chavez), Petra Villeda (Ernesto Hernandez) and Sabina Villeda (Simon Hernandez); grandchildren Rosa Rivera (Aldo Altamirano), Tomasa Rivera (Antonio Jose Sanchez) Jesus Labra, Brianna Villeda, Ruby Mendoza, Jenny Mendoza and Edgar Ramirez, Jr.; great grandchild Lia Sanchez Rivera; special nieces and nephews Jazmine, Luisa, Christian Villeda, Dolores Chavez, Juana Chavez and Ana Lopez, along with many other nieces and nephews. A rosary will be held at 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, 2020 in the chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. Thursday, September 24, 2020 at St. Mary's Catholic Church with interment to follow in Calvary Catholic Cemetery. The family would like to thank Shannon Medical Center, Covid Unit and ICU Dr. Bozyan, Dr. Wood, Dr. Zarate, Dr. Norma Cerna, Dr. Sondarwa and the health care team. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.




Published in GoSanAngelo from Sep. 23 to Sep. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
23
Rosary
06:00 PM
Johnson's Funeral Home
SEP
24
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Mary's Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
3256553113
