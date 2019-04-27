|
|
Gertrude Kellermeier
Mereta - Gertrude Ann Kellermeier, 86, passed from this earth in the early morning hours of Friday, April 26, 2019. Her sweet spirit will be missed by many, but she is at peace and resting now in the glory of God.
She was born on November 5, 1932 to Louis and Amalia Jansa as one of seven children. Gertrude graduated as Salutatorian of her class at Rowena High School. She married the love of her life, Edward John Kellermeier, on April 19, 1955 at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Rowena. Gertrude worked in the fields alongside her husband, picking and hauling cotton to the gin. Together they passed on their love of the land to their boys, Ralph and Glen.
Gertrude was a compassionate lady always delivering homemade goodies to the sick of the community. She prepared dinner and hosted priests to dinner after Mass on so many occasions. She was especially known for the best pecan cream pies and butter pecan brittle candy. She enjoyed canning vegetables, cucumbers, and jellies, as well as, crocheting and embroidering. She tended the most beautiful bluebonnet garden in the area, in her own backyard. Gertrude received the Conservation Homemaker of Region 11 Runner-Up in 1999. She was a charter member of Holy Family Catholic Church and the Holy Family Altar Society in Mereta. She faithfully prepared the Church and tended the candles and Holy Water fountain until her health no longer allowed. Together, Edward and Gertrude chaired the Cabbage Slaw committee at the annual St. Ambrose Fall Festival for thirty plus years.
Gertrude is preceded in death by her granddaughter, Faith Ann Kellermeier, whom she is surely holding now; her parents; and five of her siblings, Mollie Lange, Felda Schraer, Alfon Jansa, Andrew Jansa, and Alice Kitten.
She is survived by her husband of sixty-four years, Edward; two sons, Ralph and his wife, Sally and Glen and his wife, Brenda; four grandchildren, John and his wife, (Jill), Mark and his wife, (Ashley), Chad and Jill Ann Kellermeier; three great-grandchildren, Beth, Cole, and Avery Kellermeier; a brother, Paul Jansa and wife, Ethel; and a sister-in-law, Virgie Lee Jansa.
Rosary will be recited at 6:00 pm on Sunday at Holy Family Catholic Church in Mereta. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am on Monday at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall with Fr. Joe Choutapalli and Fr. Tom Barley celebrating. Burial will follow at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery in Wall. Pallbearers will be grandsons, John Kellermeier, Mark Kellermeier, Chad Kellermeier; nephews, Steve Jansa and Harvey Kalina; and longtime family friend, Alfred DelaGarza.
The family would like give special thanks the staff at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Arrangements are with Lange Funeral Home in Ballinger. Guests may register online at ballingerfuneralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019