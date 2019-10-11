|
Gilbert G. Basquez
San Angelo - Gilbert G. Basquez our beloved husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019. Gilbert was born February 4, 1931 in Bronte Texas to Juan and Apolonia Basquez. He married the love of his life Beatrice Montano on April 3, 1948. Gilbert retired from the Texas Department of Transportation.
Gilbert was preceded in death by his father and mother Juan and Apolonia Basquez, brothers Amado Basquez, Leonardo Basquez and Jimmy Basquez, sisters Enriquetta Rodriguez, Geneviva Basquez, and Lola Reyes. Gilbert is survived by his wife of 71 years, Beatrice, three daughters, Mary Wilcox and husband Coleman, Pauline Balderas and husband John, Virginia Basquez and one son Joe Basquez and wife Anna. He is also survived by brother, Matthew Basquez and wife Olivia of Bronte, Texas, and sister Fanny Rivera of Olton, Texas. Dad was a loving, caring and proud grandfather and great-grandfather. He loved his grandchildren and great-grandchildren with all his heart and soul. He would do anything for his grandchildren Melissa Salazar and husband Louis, Sarah Williamson and husband Brian, Lauren Rastetter and husband Josh, and Jonathan Basquez and his great-grandchildren Brandon Salazar, Aiden Salazar, Layla Rastetter and Jade Rastetter. Many cousins, nieces and nephews also survive him.
Dad was a dedicated golfer beginning in the 1970s and provided fierce competition to his local friends. He loved fishing and raising fishing worms to sell to the local community. He enjoyed tending to his roses and habaneros in the garden and had a special rose garden dedicated to Our Lady of Guadalupe.
We had a very special man in our family whom we called Dad all our lives. He lifted us when we were down and applauded us when we were up. We sought his approval for we knew he was fair and we sought his recovery when we knew he was frail. He was our rock, our father and our friend. To our heavenly father we say, "Please accept this very special man into your kingdom."
The family wishes to thank Dr. Anderton for his many years of medical care. We would also like to thank Dr. Jastrow, Dr. Brown, and the nurses at Shannon Medical Center 5 North and 4 South for taking care of Dad.
Special thanks to the pallbearers John Balderas, Jonathan Basquez, Louis Salazar, Michael Cervenka, Juan Tapia, German Pena, and Bedo Juarez.
The rosary will be held at Shaffer Funeral Home at 6:00 pm on Friday, October 11, 2019. The funeral Mass will be held at St. James Catholic Church at 10:00 am, Saturday, October 12, 2019, followed by burial at Fairview Cemetery in Bronte, Texas. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Bronte.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 11 to Oct. 12, 2019