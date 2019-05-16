|
Mr. Gilbert H. Esensee
Fredericksburg - Mr. Gilbert H. Esensee of Fredericksburg passed away on Tuesday, May 14th at the age of 93 years.
Gilbert Hugo Esensee was born on august 6th, 1925 in Fredericksburg, Texas to Emil and Frieda Kannamier Esensee.
He married Betty McCoy on September 17th, 1950 in Corinth, Mississippi.
Mr. Gilbert H. Esensee is survived by his wife: Betty McCoy Esensee of Fredericksburg, three daughters, one son and spouses: Gail and RIchard Dvorak of Nevada, Vicky, Mrs. Bill Stafford of Fredericksburg, Shawn and Erin Esensee of San Antonio, Son in law: Donald Pounders of Illinois, 13 Grandchildren, 22 Great Grandchildren, Brother: Emil and Francene Esensee Jr. of San Angelo.
Gilbert is preceded in death by his parents, Daughter: Cheryl Pounders, Son in law: Bill Stafford, three sisters and three brothers: Hugo Esensee, Alfred Esensee, Arthur Esensee, Edna Engelhardt, Norma Wendel, Telka Ritchie.
Mr. Esensee served in the U.S. Army from August 23rd, 1944 to June 20th, 1946. He was discharged as a Private First Class and received the Combat Infantry Badge, Purple Heart, Bronze Service Stars for Rhineland and Central Europe Campaigns.
Funeral services for Mr. Gilbert H. Esensee will be held on Saturday, May 18th at 2 P.M. in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg with Tommy LeFan officiating.
Graveside services and interment with military honors will be held in the Greenwood Cemetery.
For those who so desire you make make memorial contributions in his memory to the Hill Country Memorial Hospice, or to the .
Visitation for Mr. Gilbert H. Esensee will begin Friday, May 17th from 4 to 6 P.M. and on Saturday, May 18th from 7 A.M. to 2 P.M. in the chapel of the Schaetter Funeral Home, Fredericksburg.
Arrangements are by the Schaetter Funeral Home.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 16, 2019