G.L. Tucker
Temple - G.L. Tucker, 78, of Temple, TX, formerly of San Angelo passed away September 30, 2019. He was born August 3, 1941 in Chillicothe, Texas. He worked for GTE for 28 years. After retiring he worked as a van driver for Park Plaza Nursing Home. In 1994 he married Janice Stevens. In 2000 G.L. and Janice moved to Temple, TX where he cared for his grandchildren and later worked for Meals on Wheels. He was a godly man who showed God's love and provided support to people who needed uplifting. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather.
He is survived by his wife, Janice Tucker; daughter, Melissa Tucker (Allyson); son, Billy Tucker; step-sons, Trey Stevens (Valerie) and Toby Stevens (Dawn); grandchildren, John Wesley McCormick (Jennifer), Samantha McCormick (Pierce), Madison Stevens, Reagan Stevens, Hunter Tucker, Samuel Stevens, Jetta Stevens and Harper Stevens. Other survivors include special friends, Wanda & James Rhoads, Dell & Joe Rogers, Lela & Ray Conner and Earlene & Fain McWilliams. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.
Viewing and visitation will be Thursday at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North from 5:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Funeral service is Friday at Gutierrez Funeral Chapels/North at 10:00 a.m. with Bro. Emmett Corker officiating. Interment will follow in Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Tibby Stanley, Wayne Jones, Tim Tucker, Pierce Drake, Alvin Shults and Byron Mauldin. The family would like to thank Dr. Billy Ligon of Salado Clinic for his compassionate care and support.
"In the end when you leave this world the only things you can take with you are the things you've packed inside your heart"
Published in GoSanAngelo on Oct. 3, 2019