Gladys Mae Shelander Cash
Gladys Mae Shelander Cash was born on August 3, 1926 in Milam County, Texas, the second of five children to J.J. and Addie Shelander. Gladys passed to her heavenly home on October 28, 2020. Gladys learned the value of hard work on the family farm where she grew up. Gladys graduated from Rockdale High School. She attended East Texas Baptist (College) University. Her older brother introduced her to one of his friends from Baylor University. That friend, John Henry Cash, became her life partner when they married at Mt. Zion Baptist Church on April 4, 1947. They were married for 55 years.
Gladys referred to herself as a domestic engineer. Meals were served promptly at the established mealtime and the table was cleared almost before the last bite was taken, so the dishes could be washed. The word "bored" was not in her vocabulary. She kept busy with child-rearing, homemaking, Comstock Study Club, and church activities. She was most proud of her family, her children, her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She supported their academic, sporting and musical endeavors. After rearing her children, she spent many days as a substitute teacher for Comstock ISD. She faithfully supported the efforts and ministry of her husband, a Baptist pastor.
One of the many talents she had was letter writing. She would always write encouraging notes and send cards to family members and friends. She was also an avid reader. She continued to read her hometown newspaper, The Rockdale Reporter, until very recently.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, devoted husband, John Henry, and a daughter, Laura Ellen. Left to cherish her memory are her children: John H. Cash, Jr. and wife Becky, Andy Cash and wife Shirley, Janet Wallace and husband Lindsey all of San Angelo, five grandchildren, eight great grandchildren, on great-great grandchild, numerous nieces, nephews and a host of friends.