|
|
Gladys Naomi Winters
San Angelo, TX
Gladys Naomi Winters, 91, formerly of Roan Mountain, TN, passed away peacefully on February 13, 2019. Gladys was one of eight daughters born to Herbert & Manarka Johnson of Roan Mountain, TN. Gladys married Elisha Bruce Winters, also of Roan Mountain, in 1946.
Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, husband and seven sisters. She is survived by her seven children and spouses: daughters Dawnetta Winters, Patricia (Robert) Hart, Cynthia Taylor, Carolyn (Scott) Winters Jacobs, Kimberly (Kyle) Winters Toburen, and sons, Gregory (Kathy) Winters and Glenn (Sandi) Winters. Gladys is also survived by eleven grandchildren: Nathan, Carolee, Michael, Eli, Heather, Lee, Karen, Meagan, Ryan, Rebecca, Maianna; one great granddaughter, Brianna, and three great grandsons, Cadence, Cooper, Theodore, plus a host of nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in Roan Mountain, Tennessee, Saturday, March 2. Interment will follow at the Johnson-Shell Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 24, 2019