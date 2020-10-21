Gladys Pelzel Braden
San Angelo - Gladys Pelzel Braden passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020. She was born to the late Louis and Mary Moeller Pelzel Sr. on March 26, 1931. Gladys married Clifton Braden on June 16, 1953, at St. Ambrose Catholic Church in Wall, Texas. She was a devoted Catholic and long-time member of St. Ambrose Catholic Church and was a charter member of the St. Ambrose Altar Society.
Gladys loved dancing, listening to polka music, working in the yard, and especially cooking for her family. Her specialties included apple pies and cinnamon rolls, which were always delicious.
Gladys retired from Texas Commerce Bank in 1990 after having worked 25 plus years in banking. After this retirement, she worked another 15 years at Royal Estates Retirement Center. During the past 15 years, she worked part-time for the Central Texas Better Business Bureau in San Angelo.
Gladys was loved and will be missed by her older brother, her four children, six grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. They include: Lawrence Pelzel, of San Angelo, Dennis and his wife, Sandra, of Coyanosa, their children, Lyndsea and her husband, Bryan Hoard of Donna, Erika and her daughter, Delaney in Midland, Brent and his wife and children, Sarah, Jeffery, and Matthew in Midland; Debbie of San Angelo; Aaron and his wife, Linda of Midland; Karen and her husband Darrell Wilde, and their children, Dustin, Derek, and Lauren in Keller.
She was preceded in death by her husband Clifton, her parents, Louis and Mary, and her brothers, LeRoy and Louis Junior Pelzel. Also, preceding her in death were her sister-in-law's and brother-in-law's: Iola, Diana, and Elaine Pelzel and Shirley and Irene Braden; Melvin, Elmer, Milton, Earl, Onifer, and Forrest Braden; and Leslie Mesecke. The funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, October 23, 2020 at St. Ambrose Catholic Church. Interment will follow at St. Ambrose Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers for the service will be Brent Braden, Dustin Wilde, Derek Wilde, Leon Braden, Curtis Pelzel and Dewayne Mesecke.
Condolences and acknowledgements may be sent to Karen Wilde, 1413 Lizzy Court, Keller, Texas 76248. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to San Angelo Meals for the Elderly or a memorial of your choice.
